Delaware County officials reported another COVID-19 death Monday.
The county's 63rd death was part of a regular Monday report from Delaware County Public Health, which also reported 23 new cases from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25. There were 131 active cases in the county, the reports said, with two people hospitalized. There were 122 people under mandatory quarantine, the report said.
The county has recorded 3,647 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the report.
