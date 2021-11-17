Another Delaware County resident has died from COVID-19.
The county's 69th death — the second reported this week — was part of Wednesday's report from Delaware County Public Health. The report said 46 new cases have been confirmed in the last two days. There are 225 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 338 under mandatory quarantine.
The county's testing positivity rate has risen to 11.19%.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 46,101.
The seven-day average testing positivity rate was 3.47%
There were 2,102 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, 51 more than the day before. There were 414 patients in intensive care units and 225 intubated.
"In order to spend the holidays safely with our loved ones, we must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," Hochul said in a media release. "If you have not done so yet, get vaccinated. If you have a child, protect them by getting them vaccinated. And if you have already been vaccinated but feel at risk, get your booster shot and we can end this pandemic together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.