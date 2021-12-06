Another Delaware County resident has died of COVID-19.
The county reported its 78th death from the disease in a Monday, Dec. 6 media release that covered the dates of Dec. 4 - 6.
The report said there are 411 active cases in the county, with 22 people hospitalized. There were 105 new cases reported over the weekend. There were 348 people under mandatory quarantine.
Eighty-five percent of the cases were in unvaccinated people.
Otsego County reported 333 new cases, with 32 recorded Monday. There were 10 people hospitalized, according to the county Department of Health website.
Chenango County reported 280 active cases Monday. There were nine people hospitalized and 622 under active quarantine, according to a media release from Chenango County Public Health.
