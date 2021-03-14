For the second day in a row, Delaware County reported a COVID-related death.
As of Sunday, March 14, there have been 44 deaths in the county.
Nine new cases were reported by the county Public Health Department. There have 1,720 confirmed cases since the first cases was reported in the county on March 12, 2020. There are 133 active cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized. There are 405 in mandatory quarantine. Six of the active cases are related to SUNY Delhi, according to the SUNY COVID tracker. There have been 78 cases since the start of the year on the campus, and 103 since the pandemic began.
The county had a 2.8% positivity rate on Saturday, according to the state COVID tracker, with a 3.5% rolling average.
