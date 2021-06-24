Two more Delaware County residents have died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
The weekly report from Delaware County Public Health showed the county's death toll at 51, higher by two than last week's report. No further detail was provided.
The report shows eight positive cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 14 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 2,366 cases since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.