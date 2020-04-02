A Delaware County resident died Wednesday of COVID-19, according to the Delaware County Health Department.
The individual, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized with the disease and died Wednesday, April 1, according to a media release.
Details concerning the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether the individual had a contributing underlying condition will not be made public, according to health department officials, who asked for “privacy and dignity” for the family “surrounding the passing of their loved one.”
Delaware County reported no new positive test results Thursday, although 18 more tests were pending than the previous day, according to the release.
Twenty-three county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, and an additional four cases were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to the release.
Two county residents have recovered, 10 are isolating at home and six are hospitalized, according to the release. Nine are under precautionary quarantine, and 43 are under mandatory quarantine.
Of the 182 tests conducted to date, 129 produced negative results and 30 are pending.
Otsego County resident Brenda Utter, 63, of Morris, died of complications from COVID-19 on March 26.
Otsego County reported 18 positive test results Thursday.
An April 1 letter from Public Health Director Heidi Bond to Maryland Town Supervisor Harold Palmer, posted to the town’s Facebook page April 2, announced one case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction.
Bond wrote that she was notifying the municipality “pursuant to Public Health Law.”
Otsego County Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said the county and its municipalities are not required to release the towns of residence of those who test positive for COVID-19, but that Palmer’s decision to do so was “his choice.”
Bliss said the town of Maryland was notified of the positive test result in accordance with a directive that was passed down from the governor’s office during a Tuesday teleconference call between county leaders from across the state.
Bliss said the county previously refrained from releasing the towns of residence because “we don’t want to give a false sense of complacency.”
“You need to assume that you or anyone you meet is positive,” he said.
Bliss said the county is preparing a digital map to illustrate which towns have residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, to be displayed on the county website and updated daily.
“It won’t tell the number of cases in each town, but it will show you the towns that have been hit,” he said.
Isaiah Sutton, Chenango County director of environmental health and code enforcement, said Thursday he was unaware of the statewide directive but that Chenango County would “comply as needed.”
“Giving information at that level is giving folks a false sense of complacency,” he said. “Positive test results don’t reflect the distribution across the state. If there’s a concentration of cases in one town, it’s just as likely a coincidence.”
Chenango County reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 24 the day prior, according to a media release.
Ninety-nine residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 200 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release.
The Schoharie County Health Department did not return requests for an update Thursday.
A Wednesday media release confirmed nine total cases in the county, plus a non-county resident employed by SUNY Cobleskill.
Johns Hopkins University reported Thursday that global cases of the infection caused by coronavirus has surpassed 1 million.
