Delaware County officials on Monday reported the county's ninth death from COVID-19.
"Sadly, Delaware County has been notified of one death today. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends impacted," a media release from the county's Department of Public health said.
The county reported two new cases Saturday and two more on Monday.
According to information from the Public Health Department, there are 15 active cases in the county, four people hospitalized and 119 under active quarantine. There have been 157 cases since tracking began.
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases continues to grow across the region, especially in Chenango County.
The county's department of health reported 34 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 381.
There are 48 active cases in the county, according to a media release, and 262 people under active quarantines. Five people are hospitalized.
DCMO BOCES announced Sunday that a staff member at the Chenango Campus in Norwich has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a notice on the DCMO BOCES website, the staff member who tested positive has not been in contact with students and staff since Oct. 21. The Chenango County Department of Health is in contact with the families of affected students and staff, the notice said.
Officials said the district will remain open with its in-person/hybrid instructional model.
Otsego County officials said Sunday that 19 new cases had been recorded over the previous two days. On Monday, they added six more.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Health Department, 84 new cases have been reported since Oct. 1. of those, 35 have been in college students and 49 in county residents. Twenty-five of the local cases have been linked to two weddings. Seven cases have been associated with the first wedding and 18 cases with the most recent wedding.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said, as three cases were reported today that were associated with the wedding. There has been confirmed spread to residents who were not at the wedding, but had contact with someone who did attend.
There are 39 active cases in the county, the release said, with one person hospitalized. There have been 981 total confirmed cases since tracking began.
Hartwick College reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday, after reporting four new cases Saturday and six Sunday. There are 10 active cases on campus, according to a media release. The total of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 31.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state is continuing to "manage" the virus, aggressively confronting micro-clusters.
Cuomo said the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's micro-Cluster strategy is 3.25 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.18 percent. Within the focus areas, 10,452 test results were reported Sunday, yielding 340 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting the focus areas, 71,665 test results were reported, yielding 851 positives.
"The data shows that our micro-cluster strategy is working, by stopping small spreads before they become larger," Cuomo said in a media release. "The strategy relies on government being quick, competent and effective — and this is how we are going to control spread through the vaccination period. New York had the highest infection rate in the country, if not on the globe, but New Yorkers came together like no other community and were able to control the virus and flatten the curve."
