Delaware County announced Thursday the death of a sixth resident due to complications of a COVID-19 infection.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. For the second day in a row, the countywide case total remains at 82, according to a media release. Of those, two are isolating at home, none are hospitalized and 74 have recovered. Six individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 10 under mandatory quarantine.
Chenango County announced two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countywide case total to 142. Of those, six are deceased, 131 have recovered and none are currently hospitalized, according to a media release. Twenty-eight individuals remain under quarantine.
One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Otsego County, bringing the countywide case total to 75. Of those, 67 have recovered, five are deceased and none are hospitalized, according to a media release. Sixteen individuals remain under quarantine and 320 have been released from quarantine.
To date, Delaware County has conducted 6,141 tests on 3,455 individuals, 3,325 of which produced negative results and 26 of which have results pending; Chenango County has conducted 9,691 tests, and Otsego County has conducted 5,158 tests.
Schoharie County did not release a COVID-19 case update Thursday. Fifty-five total cases were reported June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.