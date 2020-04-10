A third person in Delaware County has died from COVID-19, the county public health department reported Friday, April 10.
The person died late Thursday, April 9, while hospitalized, according to a media release from the public health department. The health department said it will not release details about the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether they had a contributing underlying condition.
Delaware County’s prior two COVID-19-related deaths occurred Wednesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 1. The county received three positive COVID-19 lab reports Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 45. Five of those cases were transferred, according to the release.
Seven people are discharged, 25 are isolating at home and five are hospitalized. Thirty-three people are under mandatory quarantine while one person is under precautionary quarantine. Out of 353 tests, 274 have been negative and 34 tests are pending.
Otsego County now has 42 confirmed cases, up 7 from Wednesday, the most recent day an update was available. The Otsego County Department of Health urged people to stay home during the holiday season, recommending that people connect with family and friends via phone or social media instead. Passover began Wednesday, April 8, and Easter is Sunday, April 12.
“You should not be gathering with anyone who does not live in your home,” a media release from the health department read. “Now is not the time to become complacent in our efforts to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Of the county’s 42 cases, six people are hospitalized, 16 have recovered and are out of isolation and there have been two deaths. Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, passed away due to COVID-19 complications Tuesday, March 26, and the county announced a second, unnamed death Wednesday.
Seventy-one people are on mandatory quarantine and seven people are on precautionary quarantine. Seventy-seven people have been released from quarantines and there have been 483 negative tests.
Chenango County reported two new confirmed cases from Thursday, bringing the county total to 55. Nine people are hospitalized and 12 people have recovered, according to a county health department media release. Three-hundred and thirteen people are in mandatory quarantine while 74 are in precautionary quarantine.
The Norwich Housing Authority did not return a request for comment Friday regarding COVID-19 cases at Peacock Park Manor, which provides federally funded housing for elderly, handicapped and disabled Chenango County residents who meet income guidelines. Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri told The Daily Star on Thursday that some residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The Chenango County Health Department on Sunday issued a self-quarantine advisory for a Norwich Apartment complex, according to Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health and code enforcement.
Two additional Schoharie County residents have cases of COVID-19, the county health department announced Friday. This brings the total number of county cases to 17, including the case of a non-resident who works at SUNY Cobleskill. Three people have required hospitalization, according to a release on the health department’s Facebook page. Twenty-six people have been placed in isolation or quarantine by the county Department of Health and 87 people have been released from quarantine.
“The cases that we have are NOT a direct result of people from the city coming into the region in an attempt to escape the outbreak in the NYC metro region,” the release read.
None of the county health departments returned phone calls requesting more information, including if increased numbers indicate spread or are because of more tests being performed.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.