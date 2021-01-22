Delaware County reported three more people have died of COVID, bringing the county total to 30 on Friday, Jan. 22.
The county also reported there have been 1,092 confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, 29 more than Thursday.
Of those cases, 149 are active, 11 more than Thursday, and the number of hospitalizations remained at 17.
There were an addition 139 people in quarantine Friday, bringing the total to 379.
Chenango County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 190 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 522 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,821 confirmed cases and 35 deaths in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Otsego County reported 37 new cases Friday. According to information on the Otsego County Department of Health website, there are 272 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,538 cases and 25 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, according to the website.
Schoharie County reported 17 new cases Friday and has now recorded 943 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
The Schoharie County Department of Health has a COVID-19 contact list registry on its website. According to a media release, those who would like to be contacted when vaccine clinics become available can sign up for notifications. It is not an appointment website, but a way to be contacted about future clinics.
The web site can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yylkgkd9.
