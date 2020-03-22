Delaware County officials have announced two more positive tests for COVID-19.
According to a Saturday, March 21, media release, one one of the patients who tested positive does not live in Delaware County. That case was transferred to the New York City Health Department.
Delaware County had two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the time of the release. The two cases are unrelated, the release said.
Delaware County Public Health Services, in partnership with the New York State Department of Health, local hospitals and healthcare providers “is actively investigating these cases and providing guidance on reducing the spread as appropriate, the release said. Measures could include quarantine, cleaning and other recommendations.
Anyone who shows symptoms and has traveled to areas of concern or have come in close contact (same classroom, office or gathering) with a person who is confirmed positive and who is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection should call ahead to their health care provider before seeking treatment in person, the release said.
Also in Delaware County, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced it is not performing COVID-19 testing on an outpatient basis.
The decision was made “in keeping with the decisions being made in conjunction with area medical professionals, county public health departments and New York State Department of Health,” according to a media release.
Testing will be done only on acute care inpatients, with a serious pre-existing condition or respiratory illness and who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, with a negative viral respiratory panel, (like flu and RSV) and one or more of the following: close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and/or traveled to a Level 2 or Level 3 country within the last 14 days and/or in mandatory or precautionary quarantine, according to the release.
UHS has a COVID-19 screening questionnaire based on CDC guidelines on its website. If the screening recommends further medical evaluation, patients may choose to have a Virtual Walk-In visit, the release said. The questionnaire can be found on the UHS home page at www.nyuhs.org at the “Start Screening Now” link.
