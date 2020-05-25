Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, April 25, within The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Delaware County reported two new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide confirmed case total to 72 as of Monday. Of those, five were hospitalized, four were deceased, seven were isolating at home while 56 had recovered.
Three residents remained under precautionary quarantine and 23 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 1,890 tests on 1,614 individuals. Of those, 1,507 tested negative and 13 had results pending.
Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The countywide confirmed case total remained at 118 Monday for the seventh consecutive day. Of those, one was hospitalized, five were deceased and 87 had recovered.
Three residents remained under precautionary quarantine and 46 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. The county had conducted 2,824 tests.
Otsego County had not released a COVID-19 case update since Saturday when one new case was reported, breaking the county’s 22-day streak of no new cases. The countywide total of confirmed cases remained at 63, with 57 recoveries and five deaths.
Schoharie County had not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
