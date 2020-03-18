Delaware County scales back to limit virus exposure

DELHI — Bovina Town Supervisor and Delaware County Board Chair Tina Molé provided updates on the county’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a Wednesday media conference at the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building.
Appearing alongside Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, public health director Amanda Walsh, emergency services director Steve Hood and planning director Shelly Johnson-Bennett, Molé said: “Delaware County will continue to perform our essential functions with limited public access to county facilities and the closure of several county offices until further notice.”
The county will maintain essential services for emergency situations, including social services, law enforcement, emergency services, public works, public health, mental health and the Office for the Aging, Molé said. “The offices will reduce staffing to accommodate the New York State Governor’s directive while reducing exposure to both the public and to our county employees.”
A complete list of office closures and limited county services is available on the county website.
Molé encouraged county residents to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel.
“It is my hope that these measures will keep us safe and allow us to flatten the curve to decrease the transmission of this virus,” she said. “The scope of this national crisis extends well beyond Delaware County. Our efforts are intended to mitigate the effects of this disease by protecting our vulnerable residents through proven social distancing practices.”
Molé asked residents to limit calls to the public health department and referred general inquiries about the virus to the county website, which will be updated daily, she said.
“Delaware County is a rural county with a sparse population base,” Molé said. “All services, including access to medical care, are limited and are spread throughout our county. Any additional strain on these services could limit our ability to serve our residents.
We are encouraging anyone that is traveling through the region to ensure that you are respecting these same social distancing practices, and if you are sick, to please stay at home.”
“As your sheriff, it’s important to me that the people of Delaware County feel safe and protected,” DuMond said. “I can assure you that the sheriff’s office, as well as all county agencies, are working together collaboratively on an hourly basis around the clock to ensure the safety of all people in Delaware County.”
DuMond introduced an informational COVID-19 update to the sheriff’s office app, which is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play.
“This feature will enable app users to stay up to date on the latest information and developments coming out of the CDC, as well as a robust amount of information that’s being delivered concerning this pandemic,” he said.
“As we move together — as the chairman said, maintaining social distancing, using universal precautions and really just some really good common sense — together as a team, not just here in Delaware County, but across the state and across the nation, we’re going to come through this on the other side,” DuMond said. “We’ll come through stronger.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
