The Delaware County Department of Public Works will begin applying oil and stone to roads in the northern portion of the county Monday, July 6.
According to a media release, the work will begin on county Route 9 and then move to county Route 29, county Route 30, county Route 33, county Route 12 and county Route 10. Work will then move south to county Route 4, county Route 20, county Route 27, county Route 47 and finish on county Route 67.
Once work is complete on county roads, work will begin on New York City roads, first around the Cannonsville Reservoir and then moving to the Pepacton Reservoir, the release said.
Work is expected to take three to four weeks, depending on weather. Drivers should use caution and should expect significant delays during work periods. Suggested reduced speed limits will be posted for the roads as the process will create loose stones that can be thrown and cause damage at normal speeds.
