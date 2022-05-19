Delaware County is seeking opinions from residents about health care issues.
The county Public Health Department announced it is conducting an online survey to gauge what county inhabitants feel are key health issues in the region. The survey asks questions about specific health problems and social factors affecting health, ways to improve quality of life, and concerns about accessing health care.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/DelCoCommunitySurvey. It is open until June 10 and takes about 10 minutes to complete, the department said.
It’s a short survey, but it gives residents a chance to weigh in about top health issues, said Director of Public Health Mandy Walsh, “things that you would like to see addressed with the next community health assessment and community health improvement plan.”
The county typically does a survey like this every three years. The results help steer which categories the public health office chooses to focus on, “because you can't do all of them in a three-year timeframe,” Walsh said.
The COVID pandemic forced her office to change priorities, so now they want to know, “Can we build on this? Should we be doing something different?,” she said.
The survey had 136 respondents after the first three days, Walsh said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.