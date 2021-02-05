Another Delaware County resident has died from COVID-19.
Delaware County Public Health reported the county's 39th death as part of its daily report Friday.
According to a media release, there were eight new cases Friday. There were 90 active cases, with 16 people hospitalized and 257 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,242 cases since tracking of the disease began.
Otsego County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, but the Department of Health said the number of active cases is dropping.
The daily count of active cases "has been steadily declining" for the past two weeks, according to a media release from the department. The county’s positivity rate was 1.7% Thursday and the seven-day average is 2.7%.
"As vaccinations increase and the case numbers decrease it is important to continue to practice safety guidelines such as limit social gatherings, social distance, wear a mask and wash hands often," the release said.
There were 743 cases reported in Otsego County during January. Of those, the report said, 6% are college students, 4% are health care workers, 13% live in a residential care facility and 12% are students or staff members in K-12 schools. There were 11 deaths related to COVID in January. Of those, 27% were nursing home residents, 18% were adult home residents, 18% were group home residents and 36% were living at home.
According to the release, there were 123 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,821 confirmed cases and 31 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 139 active cases in the county, with 25 people hospitalized and 370 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,175 confirmed cases and 47 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Friday. It has now recorded 1,051 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 tracker website.
