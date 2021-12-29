Delaware County officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The county's 85th death from the disease was included in a regular report from Delaware County Public Health. The report said there were 117 new cases recorded since Monday's report. There were 272 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized. There were 336 people under mandatory quarantine.
The report said 74% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people.
