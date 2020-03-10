A February report by the Office of the New York State Comptroller indicated that local sales tax collections totaled $18.3 billion in 2019, a 4.7% increase from the previous year.
While 54 counties saw an increase in sales tax collections from 2018 to 2019, Delaware County was one of three to see a drop, according to the report.
“A total of $1.6 million in technical adjustments contributed to Delaware Count’s decline in overall collections,” the report read, defining technical adjustments as “prior period corrections and late filing changes.”
Art Merrill, Delaware County budget officer and Colchester town supervisor, and Christa Schafer, board clerk and fiscal affairs director, did not return requests for comment.
The 2019-2020 enacted budget reduced state funding to the State-administered Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program for 1,326 towns and villages, funding them instead with $59 million in county sales tax collections, according to the report.
Noting that counties have no discretion over the amounts withheld to make AIM-related payments, the report suggested that net sales tax collections without the payments may be a more accurate measure of economic activity.
With $236,290 in AIM-related payments, Delaware County saw an overall 3.2% decrease in collections from 2018 to 2019 according to the report.
Per capita sales tax collections in Delaware County amounted to less than $500, the lowest ranking recorded in the report.
Ray Pucci, president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, called the report “disconcerting.”
“It really speaks to the decline of business on our Main Streets,” he said. “Look at our central business districts — there’s been an overall decline in volume and revenue. There’s been a decline in the number of tax-collecting establishments.”
Pucci said the report highlights the importance of the county’s expenditures on tourism promotion, which totaled $269,831.70 in 2019.
“If we see an increase in people walking into stores and an increase in sales, the county’s investment manifests itself in sales tax revenue,” he said.
“I’m hoping this is not the beginning of a long-term trend,” Pucci continued. “If we’re not supporting our local businesses, we’re going to lose them. That’s the bottom line.”
Noting that gas prices were down for the first time since 2016, the report submitted that overall collections could have been “dampened,” as taxes collected from the sale of motor fuel are a “significant component” of overall local sales tax revenue, especially upstate.
The report attributed a statewide increase in overall collections to a state policy enacted in June requiring online marketplaces to collect taxes on behalf of third-party sellers for which they facilitate transactions, although the New York state Department of Taxation and Finance has not released any information on how much revenue is being generated as a result of the policy.
“One potential effect of increased internet sales and better enforcement of taxes on those sales could be to strengthen collections in rural counties, which typically have fewer brick-and-mortar shopping establishments,” the report read.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.