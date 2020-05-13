Delaware County Sheriff warns of phony check scams

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Wednesday that his department is investigating a scam.
According to a media release, there have been several reports of “re-mailer/re-sender” fraud cases reported throughout the county.
The victims in the cases have each reported having come into contact with scammers through various electronic means, including emails, websites, online “work at home” ads and more recently, purported charitable organizations that are fraudulently claiming they are making monetary donations to sick and injured children.
Once the perpetrator develops a relationship with the unwitting victim, the release said, he or she convinces the victim to accept a check or other form of payment, including electronic fund transfers, which the victim is directed to deposit into his or her own bank account.
The perpetrator then directs the victim to withdraw money from the account and forward those funds to a second person, either by bank wire transfers, online money sharing applications such as PayPal or the Cash App, or by purchasing money orders, gift cards or other negotiable forms of currency and sending it to an address provided by the caller.
In those cases, the release said, the checks or other monetary payments received and deposited by the victims are dishonored by the victim’s bank after the victims have forwarded the funds as directed by the caller.
DuMond said criminals "are taking advantage of our unsuspecting, vulnerable and compassionate population during these unprecedented and already challenging times and circumstances."
He said criminals conceal their identities by “email spoofing,” the forgery of an email header so the message appears to have originated from someone or somewhere other than the actual source. The goal of email spoofing is to get recipients to open, and possibly even respond to, a solicitation, he said.
DuMond said the cases are "extremely difficult and time consuming to investigate," because of the technical aspects and because scammers are often from foreign countries. He said the scams "prey on the emotions of our families and loved ones," and criminals "are constantly adapting and changing their tactics to coincide with current on-going events as a means of luring in more victims."
The sheriff urged people to safeguard personal identifying and financial account information, and to monitor the online activities of vulnerable family members.
He urged people to never verify personal identification or financial account information for unknown, unsolicited callers or provide that information to unsolicited online sources. He also recommended frequently updating computer or smartphone’operating systems and virus software, and periodically changing user names and passwords.
Be alert for unusual grammar, vocabulary and sentence structure in written communications; which can indicate the use of translation software by criminals who are working from a foreign country, he said.
Visit the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office website for links that contain other tips or visit https://tinyurl.com/y7k9rabc for more information.
