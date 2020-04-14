The Delaware County Board of Elections has announced changes in upcoming voting. The presidential primary, originally scheduled for April 28, has been postponed to June 23.
Notification postcards were mailed before Gov. Andrew Cuomo changed the election date, a media release said. There will be no early voting for the April 28 primary.
Those who are eligible to vote in the June 23 primary but do not want to vote in person because of COVID-19 may obtain an absentee ballot and check the box “Temporary illness or physical disability” as a reason for voting absentee on the application.
Anyone wishing to obtain an absentee ballot application for the June 23 primary may get one by downloading from https://tinyurl.com/ut5stod, calling the elections office at 607-832-5321 or requesting by email at: boe.move@co.delaware.ny.us.
Requests may also be faxed to the Board of Elections at 607-832-6077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.