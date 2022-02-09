Delaware County residents are encouraged to participate in a broadband survey.
Delaware County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said he received a phone call from someone at the state Public Service Commission asking him if he knew about the statewide mapping study of broadband. Nealis said he did not know about the survey and was told the county participation in the survey was at 1%.
Nealis said it is important for people to complete the survey so the state and the county know where there is a lack of access to broadband internet.
"This survey will pinpoint any locations where broadband service is lacking," Nealis said. "COVID-19 taught us that broadband internet was essential. In education, plan B was learning remotely and if children didn't have broadband at home it was a detriment to their education. Education is a huge part of future success."
He also said when businesses shut down in New York City, many people who had second homes in Delaware County fled the city to see if they could work from their second homes. "Many were pleasantly surprised we had sufficient broadband internet overall and they could continue to work," he said.
Nealis said after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, New York City residents tried to work from their second homes and found they could not because of a lack of internet service. During the past 20 years, the Delhi Telephone Company, Margaretville Telephone Company and the Hancock Telephone Company invested in the infrastructure needed to provide broadband service to their customers, he said.
"Certain studies by the state say we're covered, but we know there are areas in the county that aren't," Nealis said. "We want to pinpoint those pockets."
The mapping study will identify the availability, reliability and cost of high-speed broadband services across the state. Nealis said he knows there are some places in Davenport and some remote areas of the county that do not have reliable broadband service, and he wants to make sure people with inadequate internet service take the survey. The data obtained from the survey will help to identify those areas most in need of high-speed broadband and will inform Economic Development’s communication with potential providers and state and federal grant eligibility to help close the broadband gaps, a media release said.
Once the data is shared with the county, the county will work with internet providers to try to get those areas serviced. He said the feasibility costs will be examined prior to the expansion.
"I can't sit here and promise your cabin on top of a mountain will get broadband service, but we want to get as many people as we can hooked up to broadband," he said.
He said some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds may help pay for the broadband expansion in the county.
The survey and speed test is at www.delawarecountybroadband.com. The survey is expected to be taken down in mid-March, so residents are encouraged to participate in the survey as soon as possible, Nealis said.
For more information see the Delaware County Economic Development, New York Facebook page, visit www.delawarecountybroadband.com, or contact the Delaware County Economic Development office at 607-832-5123.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.