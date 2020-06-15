New York State Police arrested two Delaware County teenagers after they engaged in two separate vehicle pursuits with Sidney troopers earlier this month.
An unnamed 16-year-old from Downsville and an unnamed 17-year-old from Hamden were charged with third-degree grand larceny, two misdemeanor counts of third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of a motor vehicle.
At approximately 2:39 a.m. June 6, troopers were advised of an erratic driver traveling westbound on Interstate 88 near Unadilla and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to a media release. The vehicle failed to comply, accelerated off the Interstate at exit 10 and on to state Route 7 in Unadilla. When another trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, it went off the roadway and struck a tree. The two juveniles fled on foot.
The suspects were spotted in another vehicle on state Route 7 in the village of Unadilla and again failed to comply when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the release. They turned into the Speedway at the intersection of state Routes 7 and 8, where they were taken into custody.
An investigation revealed that the first vehicle was stolen from Downsville and the second was stolen from Unadilla after the first one crashed. The youths were virtually arraigned by a judge from the youth part of the Otsego County Superior Court and released to legal guardians.
