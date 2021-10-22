Delaware County has hired a third-party auditor to review how the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce used taxpayer dollars to promote tourism.
The county pays the chamber $95,000 per year to be its tourism promotion agency, and the chamber can apply to receive funds from the occupancy tax revenues, Delaware County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said Friday.
Delaware County Chamber of Commerce President Ray Pucci said the chamber has been the county's tourism promoter for 55 years.
Middletown Town Supervisor Carl Patrick Davis said the chamber received $190,000 in occupancy tax revenues in 2020 and he wants to know how the money was spent. He said he gave the chamber a Freedom of Information Law form in May requesting all receipts and transactions from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, pertaining to the occupancy tax money spent in 2020. He said the chamber responded saying it shouldn't have to respond to the FOIL request.
Davis said he raised his concerns about what he called lack of transparency at a Board of Supervisors Economic Development Committee meeting. He said he also contacted Board Chair Tina Molé and Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen about the FOIL request denial. He said during the committee meeting supervisors raised some concerns about the chamber's finances and Nealis wrote a letter to the chamber asking 14 questions.
Davis said that when then-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber shouldn't have spent any money promoting tourism to Delaware County after March 2020.
“He signed an executive order telling the state and local governments not to spend any money on tourism promotion,” Davis said. “He didn't want people traveling to New York. The I Love NY campaign was canceled. We received these orders and adhered to them. I want to know how did you (chamber) spend this money considering the executive orders.”
Davenport Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee Dennis Valente said the audit the county is doing is "routine" audit. He said the county routinely conducts audits to make sure taxpayer money is being spent properly.
Valente said Cuomo's orders didn't last the whole year, and last summer the Chamber of Commerce was able to promote that the county was open again to tourists.
“(The chamber) stopped advertising until they got permission from the state to do so,” Valente said.
Nealis said shortly after Davis wrote the letter, “the county decided to have a third party come in to do an audit in order to make sure there was no potential conflicts. Once the county decided to move forward with an audit, the letter was placed on hold. I believe the audit will adequately address the questions, but if not we will revisit any remaining questions.”
Pucci said they are cooperating with the auditors and have given the auditors a pile of papers about "four inches thick with every transaction we made for tourism promotion in 2020."
Pucci explained the chamber used promotion money to start a website SisBoomYum.com to let people know what was still open during the pandemic. He said the chamber worked with surrounding chambers to promote what restaurants and small businesses were still open in the county, and helped businesses pivot a service to allow them to stay open. He gave an example of Home Goods and Catskill Seasons selling food in order to stay open.
Pucci said when the county reached Phase 3 in the state's reopening plans, they could promote tourism again.
“We launched the popular 'Delaware County is Open' promotion,” he said. “This had two meanings. First to say, 'hey we're open,' and the second to promote our open spaces. Come and enjoy nature and all things outdoors.”
Valente said Pucci attends most economic development committee meetings and outlines what the chamber does to promote tourism. He said the promotions are working as the county received $350,000 from the 2% occupancy tax in the first seven months of this year.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
