The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 18 in the town of Stamford to through traffic at 7 a.m. daily May 22 to 24, to replace a large culvert pipe.
According to a media release, the road will be closed between Rich Road and county Route 5. The road will be opened by the end of each day.
The pipe is 6,000 feet north of Rich Road and 200 feet south of the intersection with county Route 5, the release said.
Drivers should use alternate routes.
