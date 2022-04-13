Delaware County to have new undersheriff in May

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department will soon have a new second-in-command.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Wednesday that Undersheriff Timothy Buckley will retire, effective May 21. Sergeant Kim Smith, a 25-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, will be appointed to replace him, effective the next day.
According to a media release, Buckley began his law enforcement career in 1996, working for various municipal police departments in Delaware and Chenango counties.
He was appointed as a deputy sheriff in Chenango County in 1998. He served part time in Delaware County before joining that office full time in 2000.
Buckley was an investigator and lieutenant before being appointed as undersheriff in 2018, the release said.
“I have very much enjoyed my career and will miss all my friends and colleagues that I have had the pleasure of working with through the years," Buckley said in the release. "I feel I am leaving the Sheriff’s Office in great hands and I am proud of what the office has become over the years."
Buckley said he plans to retire to California with his wife, Sandi.
According to the release, Smith began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a corrections officer. She was appointed as a part time deputy sheriff in February 2000 and appointed to a full-time position in 2001.
She was promoted to corporal in June of 2015. She served as the department's evidence custodian in addition to doing road patrol. In 2016 she left road patrol and became the department's agency accreditation manager, agency training director and director of community relations. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.
“I am beyond humbled and honored, to be considered, let alone be appointed by Sheriff DuMond to a position which holds an incredible amount of history and public trust," Smith said in the release. "I will continue to serve the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of our county in the utmost manner that they so appropriately deserve.”
DuMond said, “I will not only miss Undersheriff Buckley’s calm demeanor, level head and steadfast professionalism but, most importantly, his loyal friendship and devotion to the office of sheriff. Sergeant Kim Smith brings an impeccable degree of experience, character and integrity and I am completely confident in her abilities to assist me in leading our agency progressively into the future. I am a very blessed sheriff indeed.”
