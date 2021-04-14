Delaware County's finances hold firm despite pandemic

DELHI — In spite of restrictions on travel, recreation and other activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, Delaware County saw an increase in both occupancy and mortgage tax collections last year.
“It’s up quite a bit from last year,” said Dennis Valente, Davenport town supervisor and chair of the county’s Economic Development committee. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to go south anytime soon.”
Revenues from the first year of occupancy tax collections, charged by hotels, motels and other overnight lodging facilities, amounted to little more than $200,000 the first year, Valente said, but have since grown to more than $316,000. Occupancy tax revenues are reinvested in the local tourism industry in the form of tourism promotion grants. The Tourism Advisory Board awarded $335,460 to 38 total projects across the county.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield showed off a travel brochure for the town, designed by Hamden resident Jessica Vecchione, owner of Vecc Videography, that was funded in part by an occupancy tax grant.
The brochure layout was done by Silvertop Graphics in New Kingston, and Locust Grove Printing in Arkville was hired to print the pamphlets, Marshfield said.
“We tried to keep things local and spread the money around so it just kind of double folds everything,” Marshfield said, noting that promotional videos posted to the town website were also “part of the package.”
“That is exactly what we’re trying to do with the funds,” Colchester Town Supervisor and county budget officer Art Merrill said.
“It worked well for us,” Marshfield said. “We’re proud of it.”
The Quarter Moon Cafe in Delhi was awarded $1,200 in arts and culture funds to host a movie night and farmers’ market and an additional $2,000 earmarked for promoting and marketing the event. The Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith was awarded a combined $9,908 for capital improvements, including maintenance to the mill building and stabilizing a shed, and an additional $13,794 for the ongoing rehabilitation of the Walter Smith Hardware building.
The Mountain Athletic Club of Fleischmanns received $1,000 to fund the May through October vintage baseball season. The MARK Project received $5,238 for walking tour maps of Roxbury and gateway signs to draw visitors to Main Street in Middletown.
The Harpersfield Historical Society was granted $5,000 to purchase and install historical markers for the Sugar Bush Raid of 1780. The long-lost grave of one of the Revolutionary War soldiers, Harpersfield farmer Thomas Hendry, was discovered last fall by Stamford resident and local historian Richard Walling.
Several towns and villages received funds for major capital improvements, including $22,000 to the town of Roxbury for restoration of the North Barn at Kirkside Park and $9,835 to the village of Hobart to cover the engineering costs for a footbridge and developing the downtown area for seasonal markets and events. The village of Margaretville took in $5,000 for the upgrade of public restrooms in the village ballpark and fairgrounds.
The village of Delhi was awarded $1,200 in community celebration funds earmarked for the upcoming bicentennial activities this summer.
More than $610,000 in mortgage tax revenues was allocated across the 19 towns in Delaware County for the semi-annual period ending March 31, according to Merrill.
At $101,861.12, the town of Middletown received the greatest portion of revenues, commensurate with its real estate boom amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pat Davis, Middletown supervisor.
The influx in revenues was the combined result of an increased number of mortgages taken out within the town and the higher prices at which properties were selling, Davis said.
“We sold pretty much every available property in the town of Middletown,” he said. “First went all the houses, and in the last couple months, all of the vacant lots started to go.”
Davis attributed the influx of new residents and homeowners to the newfound ability of many to work remotely, retaining their jobs downstate while ultimately getting away from New York City.
“Why would you want to pay $1,000 a month or more for renting a small apartment when you can buy your own home in the beautiful and historic Catskills, where you can get outside and listen to the robins and look at the cardinals?”
Davis praised the rapid proliferation of high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the eastern edge of the county for making remote work possible.
The combined efforts of the Margaretville and Delhi telephone companies expanding into the “dark valleys” — those previously lacking access to high-speed internet and often cellphone service — and in some cases, partnering with the county in its efforts to expand emergency communication capabilities in the same area.
“We’re really grateful we were able to get ahead of the curve on broadband,” Davis said. “Everyone has worked very well together over the last several years for the benefit of the health, safety and welfare of our county and the 19 towns of it. The better and faster we communicate, the more lives we can save.”
The steady stream of new arrivals has not been without its pitfalls, Davis noted.
Increased traffic on roads, bridges and hiking trails have led to more rapid degradation than originally planned for, he said, “and our transfer station is absolutely overtaxed.”
Unauthorized camping, trampled vegetation and littering on a privately owned estate in close proximity to the Balsam Mountain Fire Tower trail prompted its owners to write letters to the state, the county and even the Catskill Mountain 3500 Club, imploring the latter to temporarily remove the visitor sign-in cans at the peaks of Doubletap and Graham mountains to discourage further traffic.
“They’re just trying to get their property back to normal,” Davis said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
