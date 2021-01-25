Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Monday his office has received grant funding through a partnership with the Chenango Health Network for mental health training through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
According to a media release, the purpose of the program is to train individuals; establish linkages with school- and/or community-based mental health agencies to refer individuals with signs or symptoms of mental illness to appropriate services; train emergency services personnel, law enforcement, fire department personnel, veterans, and others to identify persons with mental disorders and employ crisis de-escalation techniques; and educate individuals about resources that are available in the community for individuals with a mental disorder.
Officers will me trained in "mental health first aid" for adults, youth, first responders, veterans and teens.
In the release, DuMond said: “We are very excited for this new opportunity that will greatly benefit our vulnerable citizens as well as our deputies in the field. This funding over the next five years will make a real difference in our service to the communities we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.