Cornell Cooperative Extension in Delaware County has a new executive director.
According to a media release from the agency, Mandeep Virk-Baker of West Oneonta was chosen by the Board of Directors to fill the position.
Virk-Baker "brings with her extensive public health research and administration experience and has served high-level state and academic leadership positions," the release said. She is a public health scientist trained at the Johns Hopkins University, the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute, and "is deeply passionate about improving public health and nutrition and making the world a better place," the release said.
She has a background in health policy and public health research, has published in several peer-reviewed journals and has received awards for her research work, according to the release. She previously served as the area extension director for Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties at University of Maryland Extension.
Virk-Baker "is thrilled to join the CCE Delaware County team, and is looking forward to working with CCE colleagues, county, state, and federal level stakeholders, and Delaware County residents to continue to improve the lives of our local rural communities," the release said.
