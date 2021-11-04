The Delaware County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing in person and via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at approximately 1 p.m. on Local Laws Nos. 3 through 14 of 2021, which will increase the 2022 salaries of several department heads.
Those department heads and their proposed salaries are as follows: Stephen Hood, director of emergency services, $67,040; Joseph deMauro, director of information technology, $87,966; Susan McIntyre, commissioner of public works, $101,070; Judith Garrison, election commissioner, $25,546; Amanda Walsh, public health director, $95,703; Sherri Falcone, director of real property tax services II, $65,471; Sylvia Armanno, commissioner of social services, $99,512; Linda Pinner, personnel officer, $78,039; Charles Piper, director of veterans services agency, $52,758; Shelly Johnson-Bennett, county planning director, $87,671; Terri Whitney, director office of the aging, $75,418; and Joseph Ermeti, public defender, $140,000.
Also in the local law is a sentence about a one-time American Rescue Plan compensation. All full-time department heads will receive $10,000, while part-time department heads will receive $5,000.
“Every employee was compensated for the overtime they worked this past year, but the department heads aren't allowed overtime because they are salaried employees,” Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said.
Asked if every department head worked overtime this past year, Marshfield said he guessed they did. “We certainly know the public health director did. The big issue we had is 'where do we draw the line as to who gets the bonus and who doesn't?'”
The “we” Marshfield is referring to is the committee the county set up to oversee how the ARP funds were distributed. A committee of nine members was formed in June to decide what to do with the money the county received from the ARP Act. The county has received $4,286,353 of the allocated $8,572,706, he said. In July, the county contracted with the EFPR Group as its consulting firm, which presented the committee in August with a loss calculation of $5,248,002 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. This money can be spent on any kind of project, while the rest of the money must be spent in accordance with the federal ARP pandemic guidelines, he said.
At the August meeting, the committee agreed to “spend approximately $302,000 on premium pay for employees who were not compensated for their excess time worked during the pandemic,” Marshfield said in a report.
In September, the committee met with representatives from Verizon, Spectrum, Frontier, Delhi Telephone, Margaretville Telephone and Hancock Telephone, which supply broadband coverage in the county and asked for maps of underserved areas. Part of the federal regulations is to spend money to increase broadband coverage in the county. Marshfield said the committee is still waiting to hear back from most of the companies.
Also at the September meeting, the committee requested proposals from different county departments on how they wanted to spend the money.
The committee authorized spending $200,000 to upgrade the county treasurer's software. This software would handle tax bill payments to and through the delinquent phases, foreclosures and auction to deeds. The software would save labor costs in both the information technology and treasurer offices, with the savings of one full time position, the report said.
The committee agreed to start a “Training to Work” program at a cost of $350,000 that was proposed by the county's economic development office. Businesses that hire and train workers would get $5,000 for full-time and $2,500 for part-time employees. The program would fund 100 employees.
Marshfield said the initiative would allow people to apply for jobs they may not qualify for due to experience and be trained for that position. He also said it would benefit businesses as it would help them fill vacant positions.
“Maybe it won't be spent,” he said. “What isn't used will be turned back to the fund.”
The third initiative the committee agreed to fund is upgrading the the network and replacing network switches, security points as well as the phone system at a cost of $2.6 million over a five-year period.
Marshfield said the committee will meet with the emergency services department in November and still hasn't heard from a few departments. The committee still has about $5 million left to spend, he said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
