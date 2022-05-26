Delaware gets pioneering new undersheriff

For the first time in 225 years, a woman was sworn in as undersheriff in Delaware County on Thursday, May 26.
Kim Smith was sworn in by Sheriff Craig DuMond in front of her fellow deputies, other law enforcement officers and county officials. After the ceremony, she was greeted by her coworkers for congratulation handshakes and hugs. She was also congratulated by Delhi Village Police Chief Mike Mills, officers from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Environmental Protection police, County Treasurer Beverly Shields, County Attorney Amy Merklen, Personnel Officer Linda Pinner and Clerk of the Board Christa Schafer.
When DuMond announced Smith's promotion, he said, “Sergeant Kim Smith brings an impeccable degree of experience, character and integrity and I am completely confident in her abilities to assist me in leading our agency progressively into the future. I am a very blessed sheriff indeed.”
Smith said she was "beyond grateful and deeply honored to receive this position" and "appreciated" the history of the position and her role in it. "I intend to do my best to make the county a better place to live. It's a great responsibility. It still seems unreal."
Smith joined the county's sheriff's department as a part-time corrections officer in 1997, she said and then took the test to become a sheriff's deputy. She was appointed as a part time deputy sheriff in February 2000 and appointed to a full-time position in 2001, a media release said.
She said she was on the road until 2016 when she was promoted to the department's agency accreditation manager, agency training director and director of community relations. In February 2018, she was promoted to sergeant, becoming the first female sergeant in the county's history DuMond said.
DuMond said Smith was also the first female to receive the Carl Draxler award from the New York State Sheriffs' Institute. DuMond said it awards a sheriff's employee for lifetime or career achievement in the field of law enforcement.
Smith said former Undersheriff Timothy Buckley, who retired May 21, had been training her in the duties he performs, so she could take over when he left. She said the undersheriff has lots of duties, and she is still performing the duties she had in her former position until someone is picked to complete those duties. She said she might keep some of her former duties, but will take over the financial duties of undersheriff immediately.
"I will serve the sheriff as he sees fit," she said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
