Delaware County Public Health director Amanda Walsh addressed the Delaware County Board of Supervisors via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to discuss the drastic rise in reported COVID cases throughout the county.
The county reported 74 active cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 11, more than double the active case count from nine days prior. The county’s active case rate is nearly 2 for every 1,000 residents.
Because the county has not significantly expanded COVID testing, its recent uptick in reported virus cases can primarily be attributed to a higher positivity rate, Walsh said.
The health department has tracked “large trends” of transmission stemming from workplaces and in-person dining environments — “any time there’s a communal gathering in a small space,” Walsh said.
The majority of positive cases continue to come from symptomatic people, Walsh said, noting that problems arise when symptomatic individuals continue to go to work, eat in public spaces and otherwise gather with others.
“Be mindful of mild symptoms,” she cautioned. “Over time, it’s easy to be complacent with mask policies. I can only reiterate that mask-wearing really has to happen.”
For the first time since resuming in-person meetings in June, every supervisor wore a face mask during the Tuesday meeting.
Following up on an announcement earlier this week that state health department personnel are assisting the county with contact tracing, Walsh explained that help was needed because of the county health department’s small staff and a sharp increase in the number of individuals required to quarantine.
The number of county residents in mandatory quarantine more than tripled this week from the height of the pandemic in mid-April, according to data from the Delaware County health department.
State contact tracers are primarily assisting in the quarantine initiation process, contacting by phone those who have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual and need to begin a 14-day quarantine, Walsh said.
Such calls from state health employees will have a 518 area code and be identified on phone screens as “NYS Contact Tracing,” Walsh said. Officials will make multiple attempts to contact potentially infected individuals and will leave voicemails when possible.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.