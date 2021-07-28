Delaware hires firm to make relief-fund plan

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire EFPR Group as a consultant to advise the county how to spend its $8,572,706 American Rescue Plan Act money during its meeting Wednesday.
The county has set up a committee of nine people, with Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield as chair, to come up with ways to spend the money. Some of the committee members Marshfield mentioned during the meeting were Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, who is also the county's budget director, Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis, Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta and Board Clerk Christa Schafer.
"Our committee did not want anyone on the committee who focused in on 'I want this,'" Marshfield said. "We wanted a committee who had no special interests in mind as to how the money would be spent."
Marshfield said the committee felt it was a good idea to hire EFPR Group because "they know our bookkeeping records and would be able to complete the federal audit. Our main concern was conflict of interest as they are also the county's auditors. They said it wouldn't be a conflict because they wouldn't be approving the projects. We would sign off on all the projects."
The county has received half of its COVID-19 pandemic relief money and is trying to come up with ways to spend it, Marshfield said. He said the county's first priority is to have EFPR Group audit county departments to see where the county lost revenue.
"They said they could give it to us by the end of the month," he said.
Marshfield said the company would charge the county $2,000 to do that report. The money would come out of the rescue funds received.
Another reason to hire an outside firm was that they would be able to tell the county if the projects fell under the federal guidelines for the rescue money, Marshfield said.
"We proposed 14 things we wanted to use the money for, and the firm said no to half of them," Marshfield said. "By hiring this firm, we'll be able to know if the project meets the criteria before we start."
Middletown Town Supervisor Pat Davis agreed, "There are so many federal rules with this money. They don't want us to use the money on something that could be funded with another federal program. They don't want us to double dip. It's easier at the town or village level because you can use it on water or sewer projects."
Marshfield agreed, "Unfortunately, the county doesn't have any water or sewer projects."
Cetta said he was going to propose hiring the company at the next Walton Town Board meeting. "This is an insurance policy," he said. "We will be able to ask the company if the program or project is approved under the guidelines."
Also at the meeting:
• New York State Sheriffs Association Executive Director Peter Kehoe was on hand to congratulate the Delaware County Sheriffs Correctional Officers for being accredited by the state.
"I want to recognize this important achievement," Kehoe said. "The staff spend long hours behind bars with the incarcerated. Some are guilty and some are innocent, and they all deserve respect by the officers. Accreditation is not just asking to be accredited. They are accessed on 166 individual components and are judged by a board of assessors."
Kehoe said the county met or exceeded all 166 components for accreditation.
"I am blessed to have an awesome team," Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said. He thanked Sgt. Heath Goff for spearheading the effort to get the correctional officers accredited.
• Diane Castillo was honored as the employee of the month by Board Chairwoman Tina Mole and Social Services Department Commissioner Sylvia Arman. Castillo is a senior caseworker II at DSS and oversees four other case workers at the agency. According to a media release Castillo was hired by DSS in 2017 as a caseworker trainee and was promoted to caseworker in 2018. In April she was promoted to her current position.
• It was announced that the property at 60 Meredith Street in the village of Delhi was not purchased by the county to use by DSS. The property had been approved to be purchased during the June meeting, but according to Marshfield, it was decided the county wouldn't buy it after a meeting with the county attorney, buildings and grounds and DSS at the property.
Assistant Chairman Mark Tuthill said the mental health building in Walton is almost done and furniture could start to be moved in by next month.
• The board approved the following bids for the county Department of Public Works during the meeting:
$472,600 for the electrical construction at the DPW's new buildings in the towns of Delhi, Kortright and Walton to NELCORP Electric in Endicott;
$574,945 for the Delaware County Bridge Structural Steel Preservation Project to Rover Contracting in Hopewell Junction;
$81,230 to Abscope Environmental Inc., Canastota for the asbestos abatement at 9 Winegard, 18 and 22 Gilbert, 34 Division and 65, 81 and 87 River Street in Sidney. The county bought those homes for flood mitigation; and
$60,290 to McFarland Johnson Engineers in Binghamton for the Bridge Preventive Maintenance Program.
The board also approved paying New York state $1,500 and the College Foundation at Delhi Inc. $4,500 for land along Arbor Hill Road in Delhi so that the bridge over the Little Delaware River can be replaced. According to DPW Commissioner Sue McIntyre, the bridge over the river will be raised and widened to allow bicyclists and pedestrians to use the bridge along with vehicles. She said the bridge is on schedule to be replaced in 2022.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
