Delaware County has declared a State of Emergency. according to a media release from the county.
In response to COVID-19, Tina Mole, chairman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, in accordance with recommendations from the county health director, has declared has declared a State of Emergency. The declaration is effective Saturday, March 14, through Monday, April 13, 2020.
Through the order, all classroom and extracurricular functions with regard to all public schools situated in the county will be suspended Schools may remain open for administrative and staff functions. It take effect at midnight Wednesday, March 18, and will remain in effect until midnight Tuesday, April 14 unless it is revoked before then. It may also be extended the release said.
Delaware County Office for the Aging Senior Meal sites and senior transit will cease operations effective immediately. This order will remain in effect until midnight Tuesday, April 14, unless otherwise announced.
