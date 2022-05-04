An incident in Delaware County's jail has led to a felony charge for an inmate.
According to a May 4 media release from Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, investigators received a report on April 28 that an assault occurred in the jail. The investigation revealed that inmate Martin W. Planty Jr., of Walton, assaulted another inmate by "striking the other inmate with a number of closed fist punches, causing the other inmate to sustain contusions to the face and chest," the release said.
Planty was arrested on May 3 and charged him with one count of second-degree assault, a class D felony. He was arraigned at the town of Delhi Court and released on his own recognizance on the current charge, to remain incarcerated on earlier charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.