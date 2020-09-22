Delaware County reported Tuesday, Sept. 22 the death of a seventh resident from complications of a COVID-19 infection, the first death reported since June 25.
Two new COVID-19 cases were also announced Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 120. Three individuals have active infections, one is hospitalized and 110 have recovered, according to a media release. Ten individuals remain in mandatory quarantine. The Delaware County Health Department has conducted 17,711 tests to date.
No new COVID tests were reported or conducted Tuesday by SUNY Delhi’s campus health services, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard. Nine COVID tests have been conducted by the campus health center and nine total cases have been reported among on-campus, off-campus and remote learning students since Aug. 1, although none are currently isolated on campus. Four students are in precautionary quarantine.
SUNY Oneonta announced last week that 77 of its 85 Sodexo employees have been furloughed amid the campus closure earlier this month.
“When the college reopens as a residential campus, they will be recalled with their seniority, rate of pay, classification and benefits,” per the collective bargaining agreement, according to Kim MacLeod, the college’s associate director of communications. “We are retaining eight union employees and some management staff to help serve the remaining students on campus, which is around 150.”
A retirement incentive was offered to eligible Sodexo employees and so far three have opted for it, according to MacLeod. No other furloughs are anticipated at this time.
No new COVID cases were reported at SUNY Oneonta or Hartwick College Tuesday, Sept. 22.
SUNY Oneonta’s COVID case total among students remains at 680, with one student isolating on campus and two students quarantining on campus as they await test results, according to MacLeod.
Of the 16 total COVID cases reported among Hartwick College students since Aug. 1, only one is currently active, according to David Lubell, the college’s media relations manager.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Tuesday.
Chenango County Public Health reported five active cases Tuesday out of 248 total. One person is hospitalized, 223 have recovered, seven are deceased and 81 remain in active quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 27,499 COVID-19 tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.