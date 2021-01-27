Delaware moves forward on DPW project

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday, Jan. 27, the purchase of the final property needed to begin work on its three new public works facilities.
The 6-acre parcel in Bloomville, located behind the Kortright Town Hall, was purchased from the town for $26,000, its exact appraisal value, according to Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre.
The three public works facilities will replace the department’s central location in Delhi, which has long surpassed its life expectancy, McIntyre said. The department’s administrative offices and gasoline equipment mechanics shop will remain in Delhi, while the diesel equipment mechanics shop will be relocated to a county-owned 2.2-acre parcel adjacent to the county’s Solid Waste Management Center in Walton, and equipment for the two highway patrol units currently based in Delhi would be relocated to the Bloomville property.
In a separate resolution, the board approved increasing the overall project budget from the initially proposed $21 million to $29 million.
“This is a max amount,” Colchester Town Supervisor and county budget officer Art Merrill said. “We wanted to make sure they didn’t have to come back later for more.”
Although voting in favor of the resolution, Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield described it as “bittersweet.”
“We’re in the middle of the worst pandemic any of us has ever seen — we’ve got businesses that have shut down or are barely doing business, we’ve got people that aren’t paying rent to the landlords — we’ve got all sorts of problems,” Marshfield said. “I know we started this long before the pandemic, but it doesn’t seem right spending $29 million right in the middle of this mess.”
“I am in favor of it because I know we’ve got a building that’s not useful anymore,” he continued. “We need to have a place for our employees to work safely. This resolution wasn’t a pure slam dunk for me, that’s all I’m saying.”
“Another historic precedent right now is the extremely low interest rates. We want to take advantage of that,” countered Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente, pointing out that the project should not impact the county’s tax levy because the county bonded out the full amount.
“It’s a good sign that the county is, through all of this, able to chew gum and walk: address the most serious pandemic we’ve seen and hopefully will ever see, and at the same time, continue the essential county business, county services and future county infrastructure,” Valente said. “This board deserves some credit for being able to weather it and continue.”
The board of supervisors also set a public hearing for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, to hear comments on a proposed law to establish a countywide registry of animal abusers.
Under the proposed law, Delaware County residents convicted of crimes related to animal abuse would be prohibited from “adopting, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining animals.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
