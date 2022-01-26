Delaware mulls using relief funds on EMS

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors discussed using some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to contract out emergency medical services with American Medical Response.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who is also chair of the ARPA committee, gave a report of the committee. He said county Emergency Services issued a request for proposal for backup county ambulance services in November and AMR was the successful bidder with a bid of $1.9 million per year, less collected revenues.
Marshfield said the committee met with Emergency Services Director Steve Hood in November and met with Hood and two representatives from AMR in December to talk about the plan.
He said the board discussed billing, audits, stationing of ambulances and staffing. The contract would provide two ambulances staffed with basic life support technicians and a fly car staffed with an advanced life support technician. AMR would provide backup to the local volunteer or paid ambulance service in a town, and expected to respond to five calls per day. He said AMR would continue to be based out of its Davenport and Hamden buildings and was not looking to build a new station to house an ambulance, but could station an ambulance at a firehouse that had room for one.
Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart said the county's finance committee met to discuss the issue and the service would probably bring in a minimum of $800,000 revenue and a maximum of $1.2 million so the contract would be reduced by that amount.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said his residents pay $250,000 per year to have a paid ambulance service and told the board he did not see how it would pay for itself within in a few years. He also said he has had taxpayers raise concerns when they hear the Hancock ambulance respond to mutual aid calls in Deposit and Walton.
Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel said it was a much-needed service.
"If we start this, it won't ever go away," Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said. "Once the money is done, you're still going to have to foot the bill."
Colchester Town Supervisor Arthur Merrill said the lack of ambulance service is "something we need to address."
Marshfield said the board would have to vote whether to approve the contract with AMR or not at a future meeting.
In addition to the ambulance service, Marshfield said the ARPA committee approved a $45,000 engineering grant to the village of Delhi for upgrading the wastewater treatment plant in Delhi.
"The plant is near capacity and with 490 jobs at stake at Saputo, Friesland Campina and Sportsfield, this was considered an essential investment in our county's economic viability," Marshfield said.
The committee met with two representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension in January, he said to set up a $500,000 grant program to help local farmers. The committee also approved a $500,000 grant to assist the restoration of the Soldiers Monument on Courthouse Square in Delhi. The monument was dedicated to Civil War veterans in 1906, and has needed repairs for several years, Marshfield said.
Marshfield said the county still has about $4.5 million left of the ARPA money left to spend. The next committee meeting will be Feb. 15.
In addition to the ARPA committee report, supervisors listened as Public Health Director Amanda Walsh gave them an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the county is averaging 40 positive cases per day, and there were eight deaths in the past two weeks. She said they are relying on the public to monitor themselves and get tested if they are ill. If a person tests positive using an at-home test they, should report the case to the county and let others know. She said the county is still doing case calls.
She said while case numbers have gone down in New York City and on Long Island, they haven't gone down a lot upstate. "We're usually two and a half to three weeks behind New York City. There are still a lot of hospitalizations upstate. It's still here."
Walsh said everyone should be wearing masks when they are out in public, especially when in a group setting, "because you really don't know who around you may be positive."
Vernold and Eisel were the only supervisors to wear their mask throughout the whole meeting. Marshfield wore one for part of the meeting, as did Board Chair Tina Molé. Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott attended the meeting via Zoom and Middletown Town Supervisor Carl Patrick Davis and Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson were absent.
Walsh encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and if vaccinated and eligible for a booster to get a booster vaccine. She said the county and state have three vaccination clinics scheduled in Sidney, Stamford and Hancock in the upcoming weeks and the county has one scheduled for Thursday. She said the county will probably schedule pop-up second-dose clinics for youth.
Eisel asked if the PCR or rapid tests also test for the flu and asked if the county has any flu cases. Walsh explained when people are tested at a doctor's office, they run a full panel of tests that include COVID-19, the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses including RSV, while testing sites are specifically for COVID-19.
She said the county does have flu cases and there are more than last year, which is understandable because last year there were more masking and shutdown restrictions than there have been this year. She said most of the flu cases are influenza A, with a few influenza B cases.
Mole asked if any schools in the county have had to go remote learning because of the number of cases in the schools. Walsh said some schools went remote before Christmas and one school went remote right after Christmas. Taggart said Franklin middle and high school students will be remote for the rest of the week.
During the meeting, the board passed four resolutions.
• It accepted a $106,008 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which it will divide between local snowmobile clubs for trail maintenance and upkeep. Taggart said the county receives the grant every year for the eight local snowmobile clubs that maintain trails throughout the county.
• It set a public hearing for Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. for a revision to the county's Occupancy Tax Law for Lodging Establishments and Short Term Rentals. Davenport Town Supervisor and Economic Development Committee chair said the county has the opportunity to update the bed tax law every three years and they made minor tweaks to the law. He said the tax would remain the same 2%. One of the major changes is to increase the number of people on the tourism advisory board. He said he would like to see more areas of the county have representation on the board.
• It amended the 2021 tax roll as there was a clerical error on a town of Franklin property. The error added $342.86 to Franklin's tax roll.
• The board voted to pay its bills in the amount of $2,782,776.35.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
