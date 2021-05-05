Delaware officer honored by state organization

A Delaware County corrections officer was recently recognized as the New York State Corrections Officer of the Year for 2020 by the New York State Sheriffs' Association after an incident in which he saved a colleague from choking.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced in a media release Wednesday, May 5, that Corrections Officer Paul Moore was presented with the award at a ceremony in conjunction with the sheriffs' association Spring Conference in Albany on April 28.
According to the release, Moore was on duty in the staff dining room at the Delaware County Corrections Facility on June 11, 2020, he saw another officer displaying signs of choking.
The officer became nonverbal, with his skin color quickly changing, the release said. Moore administered the Heimlich maneuver and, after several thrusts, was able to dislodge the object that was obstructing the officer’s airway, allowing the officer to breath and talk again.
Speaking of the award, DuMond said in the release, “Officer Paul Moore is a hero. Not only did he save the life of a fellow officer, he returned to work as if though saving lives was part of his daily routine." He said Moore "heroically acted without hesitation to come to the aid of a colleague that was in dire need. Not only where his actions remarkable, but his humble demeanor afterward was extraordinary.
"It is an honor to have an everyday hero like Officer Paul Moore be a part of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office,” DuMond said.
