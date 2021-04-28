Delaware OKs added funds for clinic

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 28, approved a $62,000 increase to the engineering contract for the county’s behavioral health facility under construction in Walton.
The Delaware Street facility will house the county’s adult and family and children’s mental health clinics, both now in Walton, and the Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, currently in Hamden.
The Syracuse-based engineering consulting firm C&S Companies completed the preliminary phase of the project within its $63,341 budget, but several amendments were added during the second phase, including the 4,100-square-foot expansion of the initial design, which was approved by the board in October 2019.
The amendments increased the second phase cost estimate from $470,654 to $513,758, necessitating the contract increase to cover the costs associated with ongoing construction administration due to “the excessive number of resubmissions for materials, addressing faulty work and revisions of permit documents,” according to the resolution.
At 19,800 square feet in total, the initial design featured a second story with about one-third fewer square feet than the first, which was designed for the possibility of expanding at a later date.
Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart pointed out that the Delaware County Public Safety Building in Delhi, constructed in 2003, was designed with the possibility of adding a second story later on, but that such a venture would not be cost-effective today.
Amid financial uncertainties early on in the coronavirus pandemic, the board authorized the county to issue an $8 million bond anticipation note to fund the construction of the facility last May. The county awarded $7.76 million in contracts for the project the month prior.
