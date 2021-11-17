Delaware, Otsego rehab agency gets $500,000 grant

A local substance abuse recovery agency will receive a large federal grant.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, that Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties Inc. will receive $500,000 in grant funding for its INSPIRE implementation project, Rural Recovery Development Opportunities and Career Services.
According to a media release, the funding will provide "wrap-around support services to better prepare for successful entry into the workforce for 108 workers in recovery for substance use disorder." The funding will also provide training for 20 local businesses to become recovery-friendly workplaces, and training for certified peer recovery assistants.
In addition to federal funding, local sources are providing $500,000, bringing the total project funding to $1 million, the release said.
“Folks facing substance use disorders need support,” Delgado said in the release. “This project will provide comprehensive employment and recovery services for residents in Delaware and Otsego counties who are in recovery. I will keep pushing to fund mental health and substance use disorder programs to help our communities fight dangerous illicit drugs like fentanyl and heroin.”
Delaware, Otsego and Chenango Counties have no drug addiction residential treatment facilities or detoxification services, and the region is a designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, according to the release.
The project will "leverage existing partnerships to provide SUD-impacted individuals with case management services and enlists the support of trained Community Navigators and Certified Peer Support Advocates (CPRA) who will provide services throughout the client's recovery, job training, job search and subsequent employment process," the release said. Businesses that employ eligible clients will receive assistance and education to sustain client placement.
