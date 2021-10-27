Three area counties have reported COVID-19 deaths.
Delaware County on Wednesday reported its 64th death, just two days after reporting the 63rd.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 103 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 123 under mandatory quarantine. There were 30 new cases reported since the previous release on Monday.
Also according to the report, 52% of Delaware County's total population is vaccinated, 54% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people, 46% of the positive cases are in vaccinated people, 14% of the positive cases are in pre-K through12th grade students or school employees and 2.9% of the positive cases are in college students or employees.
Schoharie County reported two more deaths within the past week and has now recorded 23, according to information on the state Department of Health COVID Tracker website.
Otsego County also tallied a death during the past week, bringing its total to 72.
According to Wednesday's report on the county Department of Health website, there were 106 active cases in the county with six people hospitalized. There were 21 new cases reported Wednesday.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 35 new COVID deaths and 4,284 new cases.
"While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19," Hochul said in a media release. "I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all. While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we're also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health."
