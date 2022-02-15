Delaware panel OKs three projects for ARPA funds

The Delaware County American Rescue Plan Committee voted to advance three projects at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15. The projects will be voted upon at the county board of supervisors meeting next week.
The committee unanimously approved giving $265,000 to the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society and $4,000 to the village of Franklin. The committee also approved $1.5 million to enter into a contract with AMR for ambulance coverage in the county.
Ed Rossley, president of the DVAS, which oversees the Delaware County Fair, presented the committee with a request for $425,000, which includes infrastructure improvements, lost revenue of $162,909 from not having the fair in 2020 and to fund a $100,000 line of credit the organization took out to hold the 2021 fair.
Rossley said the infrastructure at the fairgrounds had taken a big hit from being shut down in 2020. Part of the waterlines were not supplying potable water, and bottled water had to be supplied to fairgoers last year. He said 1,100 feet of 8-inch pipe has to be replaced on the main part of the fairgrounds at a cost of $165,000. He said the water pipes were replaced on the carnival side of the fairgrounds last year. He said the state Department of Health is requiring the fair to install touchless toilets, urinals, sinks and hand dryers. The cost to replace the 70 toilets, eight urinals, 40 sinks and to install 25 automatic hand dryers is estimated to be $81,775, plus labor.
Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta introduced the resolution to fund the infrastructure improvements at the fair using $265,000 of the ARPA money and it was approved unanimously. The consensus of the committee was to help the fair with its infrastructure project only.
Cetta was the only committee member who did not approve spending $1.5 million for a back up ambulance service. The county solicited bids for a three-year contract and AMR, which has buildings in the towns of Davenport and Hamden, was the low bidder with $1.9 million for the first year, minus revenue. The board agreed to the $1.5 million figure as the contract for the first year will probably start at the earliest in April and would not cost the full $1.9 million.
County Attorney and committee member Amy Merklen said her husband is an EMT and when she listens to the scanner AMR says they are unavailable many times and asked how they could guarantee coverage. Committee Chair and Hamden Town Supervisor said the company would be under contract and would obligated to answer the call.
The committee also approved a $4,000 engineering study to connect four buildings along Main Street to a mini septic system in the village of Franklin. Cetta asked if Franklin could use its ARPA funds for the project. County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said the village is using the money to fund a well project.
The resolutions will be voted on at the Feb. 23 board of supervisors meeting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
