Delaware police panel introduces new faces

Delaware County’s police reform and review committee met for the second time via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 14, to allow its newest members to introduce themselves and to discuss goals and priorities.
“What I envision this committee to be, especially after reading the first survey that we received, I believe that we’ll be really focusing on substance abuse and mental health issues,” said Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, who also chairs the police reform committee.
Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203, which mandated the formation of the committee, each community has until April 1 to form recommendations and have them adopted and approved by the local legislature — in this case, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t want this to be just a report that gets handed in,” said Joyce St. George, a professor in the criminal justice department at SUNY Delhi. “I will quit this committee if all we’re going to do is write some report and leave it on a shelf — I’ve done that too many times. I’d like to see that this committee can spawn something that we can keep going with to support the sheriff’s office and to make criminal justice and policing in this county something we can be very, very proud of.”
“I think one of the problems we’ll have with this committee is finding problems where they don’t exist,” said Delaware County public defender Joseph Ermeti. “In my practice, I live to find police abuses — I love them. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find them out of the sheriff’s department.”
The executive order was issued in part in response to the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, which sparked a series of nationwide rallies and demonstrations against police brutality.
“In a way, this is not about the Delaware sheriff’s office. This is about policing and criminal justice,” St. George said. “Ultimately, what we’re looking at is a national discussion on what kind of criminal justice and policing we want.”
“I think our sheriff’s office has been very proactive with the national scene,” Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said, commenting on his department’s relationship with local “minority communities,” including Osmanli Dergah, a nonprofit Sufi Muslim organization in Sidney Center, and the Muslims of America chapter in Hancock.
“To the length of my recollection, we haven’t had any racial issues whatsoever at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office,” DuMond said.
Simon Purdy, also a professor in SUNY Delhi’s criminal justice department, said that the responses to the initial survey put out by the committee “were overwhelmingly positive, but a few that pointed out that a few people felt they had been targeted because of their race or ethnicity.”
“It’s possible that could be an isolated incident, but it could be part of a larger pattern,” he continued. “If we’re not willing to readdress that from a certain standpoint and go out and talk to people in perhaps a slightly more effective way, then I don’t think we can uncover these issues. I don’t want to create problems that don’t exist, but I also don’t want to ignore problems that are under the surface that we haven’t yet uncovered.”
Most of the committee members that spoke seemed to in agreement that the most urgent issues facing Delaware County residents are the need for mental health and addiction recovery services.
Jen Cutting, a rape crisis counselor and certified recovery coach and peer advocate who was recently appointed to the committee, promoted the efficacy of peer support services and suggested adding peer resources for mental health, addiction and domestic violence to the sheriff’s office.
“It’s a very easy way for our community to feel heard and supported,” said Cutting, who identified herself as in long-term recovery. “When I was arrested, if I would have had a peer there, my situation probably would have been much different because I understood it better and I wouldn’t have felt so scared and maybe the situation would have been a lot different with me.”
Once an inmate, Cutting said she was able to work with a coach, which “truly changed my outcome and my life.”
Delaware County Community Services Director Cindy Heaney and Mary Rosenthal, director of the Delaware County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council, highlighted the lack of funding and resources for mental health and addiction issues.
“All small rural counties have a problem with lack of funding, lack of resources,” Molé said, encouraging the committee not to focus on pursuing grants and other sources of outside funding. “I don’t see that as a solution right now.”
“We have to educate the public about the realities of what’s going on,” St. George said. “The deputies are facing mental health crises they’ve never met before.”
Citing a 300% annual increase in mental health calls, a 250% increase in domestic violence situations and “overdoses that are happening on a daily basis now,” DuMond said “these are the real concerns.”
“When it comes to dealing with some of these mental health situations that we have in the community, I think there’s lots of bridges that we can build to make things better,” he said. “If we keep repeating the same things that we’ve repeated, especially in the last year, the results are not going to be good.”
The committee resolved to form subcommittees to focus on research, community partnerships, outreach, resources and other pertinent issues. Vecc Videography owner Jessica Vecchione, who contracts with Delaware County for web and media services, directed each subcommittee to record its meetings and submit minutes to be shared in the public Facebook group, “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.”
The Dec. 14 committee meeting can be viewed in its entirety at bit.ly/3gM0JSm
The next full committee meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
