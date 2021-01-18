Delaware police panel plans survey, seeks feedback

Delaware County’s police reform and reinvention committee met publicly for a third time Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.
Simon Purdy, a professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi, presented a draft of a new survey to be distributed throughout the community for more quantitative and thorough feedback than the first.
“That was a great start,” Purdy said. “I don’t think it quite went to enough people to constitute having that knowledge of what our county thinks or what that relationship looks like with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. I think we need to try again with a slightly different approach.”
The new survey is based on similar surveys distributed by police reform and review committees in the villages of Walton, Sidney and Delhi, Purdy said. The new questions would focus on gauging the public’s trust in the department and the issues of greatest concern among county residents.
“We might find that there’s some things people just don’t feel comfortable calling the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department about, and we want to know what those are,” Purdy said. “Those are the areas where education would be important.”
While anonymous, the new survey will include demographic considerations including race, age, gender and length of county residency, Purdy said.
“We’ll be able to determine if we are equitably serving the entire community,” Purdy said. “This survey wouldn’t allow us to say there’s no such thing as racial profiling, or there is, but it would allow us to say maybe there’s a group in our community that feels a different way about the sheriff’s office. If that’s the case, there’s your education, there’s your policy that needs to be put into place.”
Acknowledging Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond’s request that the survey be limited to full-time county residents, Purdy contended that the student population — about 3,000 “remarkably diverse” temporary residents — could offer a valuable perspective. Adding demographic options could allow for those perspectives to be considered and also filtered out from the entire data set as needed.
Joyce St. George, another professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi, suggested adding a section to the survey about police misconduct.
“I feel like sometimes there are times where people don’t know who they can speak to,” she said.
Jen Cutting, a recovery coach and former Delaware County inmate, suggested comparing the new survey data to that of Delaware County’s smaller municipalities.
“We can make suggestions all along, but if we do not have the data to back up what we’re suggesting and what we’re saying, we’ve really got a basket of nothing,” she said.
St. George and Cutting both suggested distributing the survey directly through community organizations such as the hospital, homeless shelters, Delaware Opportunities and SAFE Against Violence.
“These are all people whom this will have a personal effect on,” Cutting said.
The Rev. John Grenier, head chaplain at the Delaware County Jail and pastor at the Oneonta Assembly of God, suggested distributing the survey among the jail’s inmates.
“They are victims,” Grenier said. “If they were in the community, wouldn’t they fill out one?”
“I don’t want to get off into the weeds on this,” DuMond said, not wanting to stray from the committee’s focus on law enforcement into corrections.
“(Inmates) absolutely deserve the right to be involved in a survey like this because they are the people that we are primarily trying to make a difference for, if you will,” Cutting said.
Speaking from her experiences as a former inmate of the Delaware County Jail, Cutting said she was “still so angry” during her time in the jail, suggesting that such feelings might cloud an inmate’s responses in responding to the survey.
“I would have confused a corrections officer with a sheriff because they wear a similar uniform,” she said. “The feelings that you have towards corrections officers when you are in that situation and then when you are in the free world are totally different, because you are in a completely, totally different headspace.”
Cutting suggested distributing the survey instead to participants in drug treatment court, parole and probation — “people who are not in the moment of it and are a little more far-removed.”
“I think it is very, very important to open it up to that community because these are most of the people who are involved in police action,” she said. “Anger is really a huge part when you are newly incarcerated. I can say that. I would have filled out this survey in a very angry sense.”
“The majority of the people we deal with are not incarcerated,” DuMond said. “More than 80% of the people my deputies have contact with will never become involved in the criminal justice system. We’re helping people, we’re answering complaints, we’re responding to domestic incidents, we’re assisting with overdoses, we’re changing tires — we’re doing all sorts of things. There’s not a criminal justice component to that.”
“We need to stay focused on the community at large,” he continued. “Yes, we definitely want to take into consideration those who have been criminal justice-involved, but from a community standpoint, they’re out, they’ve had time to process and think about the context of everything.”
“We want a fair and balanced survey,” said Delaware County public defender Joe Ermeti. “I don’t think any of my clients that are sitting in jail right now would answer the survey in an unbiased fashion. I think they would look at it as a way to lash out against law enforcement in general.”
Noting that most of his clients in jail were put there by a police agency other than the sheriff’s office, Ermeti said, “I think it would skew the survey if we had inmates answer it.”
“There could be a tool created (that could provide) better, more contextual information,” Purdy said, “but I don’t think this (survey) is it.”
The new survey will be available on the Delaware County website later this week. For more information, call 607-832-5000 or follow “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” on Facebook.
The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
