Work is underway for members of Delaware County’s police reform committee, but has amassed criticism from members of the community.
Tasked with performing a “comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a June 20 executive order, 10 of the committee’s 13 original members met for the first time Nov. 4 at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Absent were Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard and public defender Joseph Ermeti, whose offices are required by the order to be represented, and Simon Purdy, an assistant professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi.
“I don’t believe Delaware County has followed the precepts of the order or the guidance,” said Jehed Diamond, a Delhi resident and lawyer. “If the process is not executed in those parameters, it may as well not happen.”
The meeting was not open to the public or advertised in advance, but was recorded and posted to Delaware County’s Facebook page by Jessica Vecchione of Vecc Videography, who is contracted to run the county’s online presence.
The video showed “the process not proceeding properly,” Diamond said. “They put this committee together undercover. They did nothing, they publicized nothing. They just appointed a committee.”
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
The committee is led by Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, who is responsible for appointing its members.
Andes Town Supervisor Bud Gladstone, who chairs the county Public Safety Committee, joined Delaware County department heads Scott Glueckert of the Probation Department, Cindy Heaney of the Department of Mental Health, and Debra Mierop of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services.
Fulfilling the order's mandated “interested non-profit and faith-based community groups” are Mary Rosenthal, executive director of the Delaware County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, the Rev. John Grenier of the Oneonta Assembly of God Church and chaplain of the Delaware County Correctional Facility, and Erdem Kâhyaoglu of Osmanli Dergah, an Muslim enclave in Sidney Center, and owner of the Hamden Filling Station.
SUNY Delhi criminal justice professors Simon Purdy and Joyce St. George, also of the Catskills Addiction Coalition, were appointed at the recommendation of Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
“I spoke with him before we had a committee about putting one together,” St. George said. “I’m always looking to improve and reform policing. In Delaware County, I wanted to make sure we did it and did it right.”
SHERIFF RESPONDS TO CRITICISM
DuMond said he was aware of complaints that he was “controlling the entire process, appointing committee members and designing the survey,” and was adamant that “there wasn’t a shred of truth to any of it.”
“I pride myself on integrity,” he said. “I fully support transparency and openness.”
Asked about the apparent censorship of comments critical of the committee on his department’s Facebook page, DuMond said he doesn’t administer the page and “can’t speak to that.”
St. George attributed the reported shortcomings of the first survey, designed by Vecchione, to “our zealousness to put something out.”
“It wasn’t something done out of malice,” she said. “It’s a start. Hopefully it will help us understand what the county is thinking.”
“A lot of ideas were generated at the meeting,” St. George said, noting that the committee intends to produce a “more formalized, anonymous survey” than the one initially put out.
Purdy, who describes his area of expertise as data and surveys, said he was absent from the first meeting because of miscommunication.
“Committee member Purdy did not receive the community survey for review and thus did not, nor would have, approved of its release,” read a Dec. 4 Facebook post from the Delaware County government page.
Of the survey’s “many problems,” Diamond highlighted in particular its limited timeframe and lack of both anonymity and publicity. The survey was issued Nov. 13 with a Nov. 20 deadline, later extended to Nov. 30 after numerous public complaints.
PERSONNEL CHANGES
The committee was expanded Dec. 3 to include Jason Craig, assistant chief of the Walton Wastewater Treatment Plant and member of the Delaware County Fair Board; Dr. Samantha Cole, a licensed social worker based in Unadilla; Jen Cutting, a rape crisis counselor and certified recovery coach and peer advocate; and Jessica Farrell and Walt Keller of the Delaware and Otsego chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Diamond contended that the committee should include representation from the LGBT community, people in recovery, homeless and formerly incarcerated, as recommended by the state-issued guidance on the reform and reinvention committees.
“This should not be top-down,” Diamond said. “This process needs to be transparent and have as much community input as possible.”
Diamond, who specializes in family law with background in criminal law, said she worked for the New York City Mayor David Dinkins' Office of Criminal Justice in the early ‘90s.
“These issues have always been very important to me,” she said. “It’s not just important to our towns and villages. It’s important to the country and what we’re going through.”
QUESTIONS ABOUT RACE AND VIOLENCE
The executive order highlights in particular the need for police reform and reinvention in terms of racial bias, naming 20 Black individuals killed by police in recent years, including New Yorkers Anthony Baez, Amadou Diallo, Ousmane Zango, Sean Bell, Ramarley Graham, Patrick Dorismond, Akai Gurley and Eric Garner.
“A lot of people right now aren’t just looking at the sheriff as the sheriff, they’re looking at police in general,” St. George said. “The reputation is lying on the backs of law enforcement everywhere.”
The order specifically cites the “police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota,” and the subsequent protests that “have taken place daily throughout the nation and in communities across New York State in response to police-involved deaths and racially-biased law enforcement to demand change, action, and accountability.”
“What George Floyd helped us to look at is not just race, but blanket violence,” St. George said. With a 2% Black and 4% Latino population, “we may not have as many people to create those issues, but we certainly have bias.”
St. George said her experiences working with the Margaretville Food Pantry and the Catskills Addiction Coalition provided insight into the instances of bias more commonplace in a rural upstate county.
“When you start looking at poverty, at addicts, at the mentally ill — that’s where you’re looking at bias. It’s very easy for somebody to act in a biased way,” St. George said. “It’s so easy to look at the addicts right now and blow them off as scum of the earth. It’s dehumanizing. If you’re in law enforcement and you encounter someone you consider a bum or this or that, that’s how you’ll treat them.”
'MERRY-GO-ROUND' OF RECIDIVISM
Although not included in the executive order, St. George said she hopes to examine the county’s incarceration practices as well.
“We’re struggling to keep people out of jail,” St. George said. “Jail should not be an option for mental illness or addiction. It’s a sin”
“We have to look at recidivism,” she said. “It’s a small town — the same people are going around and around on a merry-go-round. That’s where bias lies. It’s easy to throw somebody in jail when you’re biased.”
Born and raised in New York City, St. George worked as an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office before moving to Delaware County 40 years ago.
“This was at a time when there was rampant corruption throughout the justice department — police, judges, DAs, corrections — you name it,” St. George said. “My interest has always been there.”
“Because we’re rural, we don’t see issues the way you see them in cities,” she continued. “I have the perspective of both urban and rural, civilian and police. It’s a different animal up here. You might not have the awareness because you’ve never been tested on it.”
“I don’t want to see rampant corruption again,” St. George said. “I don’t have the sense that it’s here, but we’ve been comfortable. This has to be one of those times we get to be a little uncomfortable for a little while.”
“I stand by the agency, the policies and the procedures, but I welcome outsiders’ perspectives,” DuMond said. “I’m always looking for new ideas and partnerships. If you can build relationships, anything is possible.”
DuMond said he prides himself on his openness and “willingness to have a conversation.”
“I may not agree with everything you have to say, but no one’s ever going to be able to say I ignore them,” he said. “I bust my ass for this community.”
Most recently, DuMond said, he worked with the Catskills Addiction Coalition to hire a recovery coach for pregnant women.
“These kinds of things don’t happen through osmosis,” he said. “It’s because my deputies bring it to my attention.”
DuMond said he believes his department’s accreditation by the New York State Sheriffs Association “meets or exceeds” the terms of the executive order.
“Accreditation is so comprehensive and to me, so professional,” he said. “It doesn’t give a police agency a chance but to look at themselves. I’m not saying (the executive order) was necessary, but I’m not against it.”
Noting that the budgets for the county departments of addiction services and mental health were each cut by about 20%, St. George said “a lot of the things police are dealing with shouldn’t be up to the police. If it’s a burglary or a sexual assault, by all means, get a cop, but there’s places they shouldn’t have to go.”
“Over the last few decades, we’ve been asking police to do more and more that they’re not equipped to do,” she continued. “That puts them in a compromising position.”
MEMBER: SHERIFF SEEMS 'VERY OPEN'
St. George said DuMond seemed “very eager to see if we can get this balance.”
“He sees the value of what I’m saying about mental health and addiction. I think he’s very open,” she said. “I hope Craig can sit back and allow us to get through this process so we can help.”
“It can be uncomfortable to ask outsiders to come and look under the hood,” St. George continued. “He’s been comfortable and it’s not his fault. It’s been this way.”
DuMond said he was considering continuing the advisory committee past the April 1 deadline for the county legislature to formally adopt the recommendations of the committee.
“The way I see it, the sheriff is the ultimate community advisory role,” he said. “My door is always open.”
The committee’s second meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, according to DuMond. The public is expected to be able to access the meeting, which will be held via Zoom.
“This could be a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to examine the ills and hopefully to work together for the cures,” Diamond said.
“We have a lot of good people up here and a lot of people who want to help, but some people want to get this done too quickly,” St. George said. “A lot of this is going to be two steps forward, one step back. Trying to change a system takes a long time, a lot of work and a lot of patience.”
“This is uncharted waters for all of us. We got together and did the best we could. We learned from some of those criticisms and rectified them,” DuMond said. “Can you improve it? Absolutely. There’s always room for improvement.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.