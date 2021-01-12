For the second day in a row, Delaware County officials reported a county resident died from COVID-19.
The death, the county's 18th, was included in a daily report that showed 13 new cases Tuesday. There are 168 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 329 in quarantine. There have been 930 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 214 active cases in the county, with 506 people under active quarantine and 12 in hospitals.
There have been 1,529 confirmed cases and 28 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County Health Department reported 20 new cases Tuesday. The county now has 201 active cases, with 16 people hospitalized. There have been 2,022 cases and 21 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 24 new cases Tuesday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has recorded 780 confirmed cases and five deaths during the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 8,926 people hospitalized Tuesday, according to a media release from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. There were 1,492 patients in intensive care units, with 909 intubated.
There were 164 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday, the release said.
"New York is continuing to fight COVID-19 across the state by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring the hospitals have enough space, and vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly as possible," Cuomo said.
He said the numbers over the past two weeks suggest a "flattening" after a spike from Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year.
"We said we would hope and aspire for a flattening in late January, and you could argue that you start to see a flattening now. Positivity in almost every region is down from the high during this holiday spike," he said.
