Delaware County announced Thursday the death of a fifth county resident due to complications of a COVID-19 infection.
One new case was reported Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 76. Of those, one is hospitalized, six are isolating at home and 64 have recovered, according to a media release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 17 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 3,215 tests on 2,305 individuals to date. Thirty-nine have results pending and 2,167 have yielded negative results.
Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday for the fourth day in a row. The countywide total remains at 133. One individual is hospitalized, five are deceased, 106 are in quarantine and 98 have recovered, according to a media release.
The county has conducted 4,902 tests to date.
Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Thursday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported Tuesday in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
