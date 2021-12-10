Another Delaware County resident has died from COVID-19.
The county’s 80th death was included in a Friday, Dec. 10, media release from Delaware County Public Health. According to the report, there were 392 active cases in the county, including 82 detected during the previous two days. There were six people hospitalized and 451 under mandatory quarantine. The report said 53.9% of the county’s population is vaccinated and 79% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated.
Otsego County reported 52 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 7,181, of which 370 are active, with nine people hospitalized. Ninety-one people have died.
Chenango reported 43 new cases Friday. It has had 5,923 total cases, with 321 active, of which 72% are unvaccinated, and 10 people hospitalized, all of whom are unvaccinated. There have been 92 deaths.
Schoharie reported 27 new cases, bringing its total to 2,987. There have been 26 deaths.
