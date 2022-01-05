Delaware County reported a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and another death Wednesday, Jan. 5.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, the county reported 98 positive cases Jan. 4 and 121 positive cases Jan. 5. There have been 86 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The media release did not say how many active cases there were in the county, but on Monday the county reported it had received 279 new cases since Dec. 30. It also didn't say how many hospitalizations there were and how many people were quarantined.
Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner asked for the community to "please be patient as we work to contact the positive cases."
