Delaware County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, while Otsego County reported one.
According to a report issued by Delaware County Public Health, the four deaths were recorded between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, bringing the county's death toll to 59.
The report said 85 new cases were confirmed during that time. The county now has 160 active cases and 10 people hospitalized. There are 303 people under mandatory quarantine.
Otsego County officials on Wednesday announced the county's 71st COVID-19 death.
The death was part of a report that said 23 new cases were detected Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 110 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized.
The county remains at a high level of community transmission, according to a media release from the department. The national Centers for Disease Contol and the local Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask indoors in public to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, the release said. Other protection measures such as handwashing and social distancing are still effective measures to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus.
According to the release, 54.7% of Otsego County's total population is fully vaccinated. That includes 61% of the population older than 12, 61.2% of population older than18 and 79.7% percent of the population older than 65.
"Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective tool we have against this virus," the release said. "Illness may occur in vaccinated individuals but illness is much milder. The COVID-19 Vaccine is safe and extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death."
Officials urged people who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated and those who are eligible for a booster dose to get it now. Clinic sites can be found at at www.otsegocounty.com or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Many pharmacies also offer vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.